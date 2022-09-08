EN
    10:23, 08 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstanis raise almost KZT 500 mln for fire-ravaged districts in Kostanay rgn

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM The integrated foundation Kaiyrymdylyk KZ (Charity KZ) was founded in Auliekol district to raise funds for people affected by wildfires in Kostanay region. As of today, it has raised above KZT 491 mln, Kazinform reports.

    «The foundation is purposed to help people hit by wildfires in Auliekol and Karau districts and to ensure fundraising transparency in public media,» one of the founders Gulmira Kapenova said.

    As of early September, 7 Kazakhstanis have already donated KZT 491,614,000 to the foundation.


