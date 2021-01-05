EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    12:29, 05 January 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstanis return from Dubai, Istanbul, Male, test positive for COVID-19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Six nationals of Kazakhstan who returned home on January 3, 2021 without PCR tests have tested positive for COVID-19, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Sanitary and Epidemiological Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, on January 4 nine international flights from the Republic of Maldives, Turkey, the UAE, and Belarus arrived in the territory of Kazakhstan.

    Of 815 passengers, 653 people had PCR tests. Of 815, 162 passengers had no PCR tests.

    Those without PCR tests have been tested for COVID-19 and are still awaiting for the results at the quarantine facilities.

    Of 532 nationals of Kazakhstan who returned home on January 3, 2021, six tested positive for the coronavirus infection. Three passengers arrived via Dubai-Almaty flight, two passengers arrived via Male-Almaty flight and one passenger arrived via Istanbul-Almaty flight.


