Kazakhstanis return some 400 tickets to Turkey last weekend

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Citizens of Kazakhstan have returned some 400 tickets to flights to Turkey over the past weekend, President of JSC "Air Astana" Peter Foster revealed at a press conference.

According to Mr. Foster, Air Astana customers changed their destination from Turkey to Dubai, Bangkok, Vietnam and Georgia.



In total, some 400 tickets were returned over the past weekend.



Mr. Foster also noted that only a few tickets to France had been returned.