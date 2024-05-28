Kazakhstanis secure 3 medals at Youth World Weightlifting Championships

The Kazakh weightlifting team concluded its participation in the Youth World Weightlifting Championships in Lima, Peru, securing four medals, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh athletes claimed two gold medals, with Nurdos Sabyr (-89 kg weight category) and Ayanat Zhumagali (-76 kg weight category) being the respective winners.

Akzhol Kurmanbek (-67 kg weight class) was awarded the silver medal.

Saniya Ormanbayeva (- 81 kg) was placed third in the competition.