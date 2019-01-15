Kazakhstanis should get into habit of receiving electronic public services - PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstanis should get into the habit of receiving electronic public services, says Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The Ministry of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Government for Citizens Public Corporation should create an effective system for monitoring and analyzing the process of providing public services. It is necessary to continue work on the digitization of the public services sector. People should get into the habit of obtaining public services in electronic form," the Prime Minister told a session of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and called upon Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev to specially monitor this matter.



The Head of Government instructed to settle a list of the public services which are to be converted into the electronic format this year.

"You know that the Head of State keeps track of the development of the public service delivery sphere. This matter is included in the Digital Kazakhstan program. We report every month. At the end of the year, we are to report on the results to the President. Therefore, I entrust the Ministry of Information and Communications, as well as the government agencies concerned, with making a list of public services, which are planned to be converted into the electronic format this year. The central and local executive bodies should timely accomplish the work on the transition of the public services in this list to electronic format. It is necessary to develop roadmaps and coordinate joint efforts. Askar Kuanyshevich [Zhumagaliyev, Deputy Prime Minister], you will take charge of this," he concluded.

Minister Dauren Abayev earlier said that a total of 486 roadmaps have been approved in the furtherance of the recommendations of the Interdepartmental Commission led by Deputy Prime Minister Askar Zhumagaliyev. Also, the optimization of 76 public services, including the simplification of some procedures was completed at the end of 2018.