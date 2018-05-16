Kazakhstanis should register their mobile devices till yearend - Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will take necessary measures to simplify the procedure of mobile devices registration, Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev said Wednesday, Kazinform reports.

Minister Abayev reminded that updated requirements of mobile devices registration had been introduced in 2016. The step is believed to help significantly reduce mobile phone thefts countrywide.



"However, in practical terms IMEI codes do not allow to identify owners of mobile devices. The new requirements will work in practice only if an IMEI code is bound to the ID of an individual and his or her phone number. Users of telecommunication services will have to register their mobile devices until yearend [2018]. If they fail to do so, they won't be able to use mobile provider services," Dauren Abayev said at the reporting meeting of the ministry.







In his words, Kazakhstan has thoroughly studied world's best practices in that respect and drawn upon the experience of such countries as Great Britain, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Ukraine.