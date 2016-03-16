Kazakhstanis should support domestic producers - Peruashev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Ak zhol Party Azat Peruashev believes that Kazakhstanis need to support local producers.

Mr. Peruashev shared his thoughts on what should be done to lessen Kazakhstan's dependence on oil and extractive industries during the televised debates of political parties running for seats at the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

"Dear colleagues and voters! The overriding reason of what's going on in the world is the falling oil prices," Peruashev said during the first round of the debates.

"The only way out is to develop our own production. We shouldn't depend only on oil and extractive industries. We should produce our own goods," said the chairman of the Ak Zhol Party stressing that Kazakhstan needs to shift away from oil dependence.

"To make it happen we need to support domestic producers," he concluded.