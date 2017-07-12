EN
    11:53, 12 July 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstanis start at U-21 Beach Volleyball Championship

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On July 21 Kazakh athletes Yegor Dmitriev and Yerlan Yelubayev will start their performance at the U-21 World Beach Volleyball Championship. Kazakhs won the right to compete in the main grid of the world championship after taking eighth place at the 2017 Asian Championship, Sports.kz reports.

    At the group stage of the World Cup Dmitriev/Yelubayev will compete against Ignacio Guazini/Thomas Arieta from Chile, Mateusz Paskowski/Maciej Levicki (Poland) and Fernand Fezo/Perpetu Luamba (DR Congo).

