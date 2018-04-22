EN
    11:00, 22 April 2018

    Kazakhstanis sweep all gold at Asian Junior Judo Cup Day 1

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Winners of the first day of the Asian Junior Judo Cup in Almaty were named, information sports HUB said.

    Adiya Saiyn, Galiya Tynbayeva, Akmaral Yernazar, Meruert Sarsenova, Bauyrzhan Naryvai, Sunkar Zhubatkan, and Nurkhan Almabek of Kazakhstan grabbed all gold medals in their weight categories.

    The tournament brings together young sportsmen from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, South Korea, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

