Kazakhstanis to compete in 2 sports at 2018 Winter Paralympics

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At the XII Paralympic Winter Games to be held in South Korea's Pyeongchang, Kazakhstani athletes will compete in two sports out of six ones - skiing and biathlon, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The names of the athletes will be announced after the qualification tournaments, according to Press Secretary of the National Paralympic Committee Gulnar Jeilan.



80 sets of medals in 6 sports will be played out at the XII Winter Paralympics. Sportsmen from 45 countries of the world will participate in the Games.



The National Paralympic Committee has already started studying the rules of the Games. A delegation of the Committee has visited the venues construction site, including the Media Village. According to the NPC Press Secretary, the construction of the venues has almost been completed.





