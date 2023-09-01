Kazakhstanis to elect mayors of regional centers - Tokayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As part of transition to the new economic model, we need to raise budgetary independence of the regions. This is what President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said presenting his State-of-the-Nation Address at the joint session of the Parliament today, Kazinform reports.

According to him, important reforms have already been implemented in regions, namely, the administrative reform and election of akims .

«No less important issue is a drastic change of inter-budget relations. As part of transition to a new economic model, we need to raise the level of the regions’ budgetary independence. The decision on transferring a part of CIT revenues and other types of payments proved to be right. Last year, the regions’ incomes rose by 30%. Therefore, the next step is applying this norm in regards to other taxes, including VAT. The task is to transfer at least 2 trillion tenge to the second level of the budget. Following stage-by-stage fiscal decentralization, the share of transfers from the national budget in the structure of the local budgets incomes should reduce to 25% in average (now this indicator is about 50%),» said Tokayev.

He stressed that the akims of districts should be entitled to form the budgets independently.

«This will let significantly accelerate the solution of urgent issues onsite,» the President said.

The Head of State pointed out the need to fully digitalize tax control and reduce tax forms by 30%.

«We need to gradually expand direct involvement of the citizens in adoption of decisions at the level of local executive power. For more than two years, our citizens have been electing the akims of villages, settlements and rural areas. ¾ of rural akims have been elected in this period. Now we need to test the election of akims of districts and mayors of regional centers,» said the President.