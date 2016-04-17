Kazakhstanis to enjoy fair weather April 17

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather without precipitation is forecast in Kazakhstan on April 17.

According to Kazhydromet strong wind of 18-23 with gusts of 28 mps will blow in the area of Alakol lakes, Almaty region.

Thunderstorm, strong wind of 15-20 mps is forecast for Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan regions of the country.

Fog, wind of 15-20 mps will hit Mangystau, Atyrau, Karaganda regions.

Thunderstorm is also expected in some areas of Kyzylorda region.

Fog will blanket Aktobe and North Kazakhstan regions.

Windy weather is predicted for Kostanay region.