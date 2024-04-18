Kazakhstanis to enjoy hot weather in 3 days coming

On April 18-20, most parts of Kazakhstan will stay under the impact of the anticyclone, due to which cessation of precipitation and daytime temperatures increase are forecast, Kazinform News Agency learned from the press service of Kazhydromet.

“Only northern, eastern regions and mountainous districts of the country’s southeast will see unstable weather with rain and snow. Foggy conditions are predicted at night and in the morning, while thunderstorm will hit during daylight hours. Wind speed will intensify across the country,” the met service says.

Daytime temperatures will rise to +25+30°C in western and southern regions, and +20+25°C in northern regions, and +23+29°C in southeastern parts.