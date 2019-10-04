EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    12:18, 04 October 2019

    Kazakhstanis to enjoy mostly sunny weekend

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued weather forecast for October 5-7, Kazinform reports.

    The impact of the anti-cyclone on the weather in Kazakhstan will persist in the three days coming. For this reason, mostly sunny weather without precipitation will prevail in Kazakhstan at the weekend. Daytime temperature will rise to +15…+23°C. In southern regions the mercury will increase to +18…+27°C. However, nighttime ground frosts will stay in northern, central and eastern regions.

