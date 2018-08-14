EN
    07:34, 14 August 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstanis to enjoy summer spell

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Weather Service issued a weather forecast for August 14-16, Kazinform reports.

    Downpours will give a way to heatwaves. Tropical air from Iran will send temperatures high almost countrywide, though it will be scorcher in the south and south-eastern parts of Kazakhstan. Fronts moving from the south of the European part of Russia will cause rains accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds in the west, north-west, and northern and central regions of Kazakhstan the midweek, Kazhydromet said in a release.

