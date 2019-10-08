EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:21, 08 October 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstanis to enjoy summerlike weather on Oct 8

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Warm weather is forecast in the major part of Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to Kazhydromet.

    Fog will blanket West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, regions during night and morning hours.

    Wind strengthening to 15-20 m/s is predicted for Zhalanashkol area of Almaty region, in some areas of Turkestan region.

    Extreme fire hazard remains in some areas of Turkestan, the eastern part of Kyzylorda, the northwestern part of Zhambyl, west and southeast of Karaganda, southeast of West Kazakhstan, and northeast of East Kazakhstan regions.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!