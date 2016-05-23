Kazakhstanis to enjoy sunny weather May 23

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan on May 23. Rains and thunderstorms are forecast in western and southern regions only. Strong wind and dust storm are predicted for some areas.

Wind speed in Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Mangistau regions will rise to 15-20 m per s.

Thunderstorms and strong wind up to 15-20 m per s are expected in Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan regions and in South Kazakhstan region at night and in the morning.

Gusts of wind up to 15-20 m per s, thunderstorms and dust storm will hit Almaty region in the daytime.

Wind speed in Aktobe, Karaganda regions will reach 15-20 m per s. Thunderstorms will strike these regions in the daytime.