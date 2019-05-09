EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:30, 09 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstanis to enjoy sunny weather May 9

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Sunny weather will dominate in most regions of Kazakhstan on Thursday, according to Kazhydromet.

    Southwestern regions only will be hit by rains and thunderstorms. Fog and gusting wind are predicted for some areas. Dust storm will hit southern parts.

    A 15-20mps wind sometimes rising to 23mps will hit Kyzylorda region.

    Wind speed in Zhambyl region and in the daytime in Kostanay region will increase to 15-20mps.

    Fog will blanket Mangistau region.

    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!