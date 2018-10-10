Kazakhstanis to enjoy sunny weather Oct 10

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Sunny weather is predicted for most regions of Kazakhstan on Wednesday. According to Kazhydromet, disturbed weather and precipitation is expected in southern parts only. Fog and strong wind is predicted for some areas.

Wind speed in North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions and in the daytime in Karaganda and Almaty regions will reach 15-20m/s.

Fog will cover parts of Turkestan region, as well as Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, and East Kazakhstan regions at night and in the morning.

The fire danger will be extremely high across Mangistau region and in parts of Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Almaty, Atyrau, Aktobe, and Karaganda regions.

Ground frost with temperature at -2° is forecast for some areas of Turkestan region.