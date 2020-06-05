EN
    16:07, 05 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstanis to enjoy warm weekend

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A sedentary anticyclone has established over the northern regions of Kazakhstan. Thus, warm weather is forecast for the major part of the republic, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

    On June 6-7, in the northern and central regions air temperature will rise - at night +5 +15°C, daytime +18 ... .+30°C.

    Unstable weather is expected in the western and eastern parts of Kazakhstan. Forecasters predict intermittent rains with thunderstorm and hail. Dust storms are expected in the south and southwest.


