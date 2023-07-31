EN
    Kazakhstanis to fly to Baku 5 times a week

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Air Astana and AZAL (Azerbaijan Airlines) signed a codeshare agreement allowing to perform jointly operated flights en route Baku-Almaty-Baku five times a week, Kazinform reports.

    Codesharing arrangements let extend destinations, provide More flexibility, quality and convenience on the flights. It also allows one carrier to sell tickets for flights operated by the other.

    Air Astana signed the first Interline Agreement in 2005. It has signed codeshare arrangements with Asiana Airlines, Bangkok Airways, Cathay Pacific, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Lufthansa, AZAL and Turkish Airlines.


    Azerbaijan Air Astana Kazakhstan Top Story Tourism and Sport
