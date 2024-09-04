Kazakhstanis to get access to full information concerning NPP construction

The Kazakh Energy Ministry and Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry developed and added special information sections concerning the nuclear power station to the Gov.kz portal and eGov mobile application, Kazinform News Agency reports.

On September 2 the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, decreed to hold the republican referendum on the construction of the country’s first-ever nuclear power plant.

It was decided to raise public awareness about the key aspects of nuclear energy to let people make an informed choice.

A new section with frequently asked questions and answers was launched for those willing to explore nuclear energy and NPP construction, NPP security, and its impact on people’s health and environment.