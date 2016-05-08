Kazakhstanis to pay last respects to Bulat Syzdykov on May 10 in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On May 10, 2016 Almaty will hold a memorial service for late Kazakh musician Bulat Syzdykov.

According to the information posted on the guitarist's Facebook account, the ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the Zhambyl State Kazakh Philharmonic Hall.

"Kazakh culture and art suffer a grievous loss. Famous musician, composer and Honored Worker of Art of Kazakhstan Bulat Syzdykov died on May 7, 2016. Years will pass, but his relatives, friends and colleagues will cherish the memory of this outstanding figure of art. We express our deepest condolences to the family and relatives of Bulat Syzdykov," a message from the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sport reads.

Recall that B.Syzdykov died suddenlly yesterday in Almaty at the age of 59.