Kazakhstanis to perform in one sport on the last day of PyeongChang Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the last day of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games, Team Kazakhstan will perform in Ladies' 30km Mass Start Classic, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Team Kazakhstan will be represented by Anna Shevchenko, Valeria Tyuleneva, and Yelena Kolomina.

The race start time is 12.15 pm Astana time.

As previously reported, on February 24, Kazakh athletes took part in two events. Thus, Alexey Poltoranin became 15th in Men's 50km Mass Start Classic and Fedor Mezentsev did not qualify for the mass start finals, becoming eleventh in the semifinal race.