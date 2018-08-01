Kazakhstanis to see biggest meteor shower in August

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - There will be a lot of beautiful celestial events in August 2018, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakhstanis will contemplate the traditional Perseid meteor shower from July 23 to August 20 with the peak occurring August 12-13, according to the Moscow Planetarium.

According to the forecasts of the International Meteor Organization, in 2018, it will be possible to see up to 100 meteors per hour.

In addition, in August, there is still a splendid opportunity to observe noctilucent clouds, the Moscow Planetarium says.