Kazakhstanis to stay up to 30 days without registration in Tajikistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nationals of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan may stay without any compulsory registration formalities up to 30 days, Kazinform reports.

Kazakh Interior Minister Kalmukhanbet Kassymov has introduced the corresponding draft law ratifying the Agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan on mutual migration rules.



"The Agreement was signed in Astana on March 14, 2018. It increases period of stay of citizens of both countries without compulsory registration up to 30 days and foresees stay in the territory of the states for up to 90 days. Its ratification will let provide legal settlement of issues concerning stay of citizens in the territory of parties. The Tajik Parliament ratified the Agreement this July," Kassymov added.



The Majilis deputies have approved the draft law to submit it to the Senate.