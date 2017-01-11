EN
    09:20, 11 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstanis trapped at Istanbul airports returned home

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Due to unprecedented snowfall in Istanbul last weekend, the people were forced to wait several days for a return flight from Istanbul.

    According to director of Tourism Industry Department of Ministry for Investment and Development Marat Igali all scheduled flights to Kazakhstan departed from Istanbul airports on January 10.

    KC870 Air Astana Istanbul - Atyrau departed 13:00.

    TK359 Turkish Airlines Istanbul-Astana departed 19:35 (120 passengers).

    PC568 Pegasus Airlines Istanbul - Almaty departed 21:04 (95 passengers).

    1350 Air Astana and TK350 Turkish (codeshare flight) Istanbul - Almaty departed 21:40 (100 passengers).

    KK6774 Atlas Global Istanbul - Shymkent departed 21:50 (90 passengers).

    KC912 Air Astana Istanbul-Almaty departed 22:05 (125 passengers).

    Flight DV812 SCAT Airlines Istanbul-Aktau departed 00:45 (114 passengers).

    Earlier Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kassymbek reported that 900 Kazakhstanis were forced to change thair plans due to weather conditions in Turkey.

     

