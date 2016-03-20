Kazakhstanis treat elections like holiday - Serbian observer

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - International observer from Serbia Dragomir Karić says that elections in Kazakhstan are like ‘a holiday' for locals.

"I've monitored elections in many countries. And I'm always pleased to get invited to Kazakhstan. My colleagues and I have been busy since early morning visiting local polling stations and talking to voters. I'm surprised that Kazakhstanis treat elections like a holiday," Mr. Karić.

In his words, the polling stations in Kazakhstan have been very crowded since early morning. I'm quite astonished by how many people have turned up at the polling stations - every citizen of Kazakhstan wants to have impact on the future of the country," he concluded.