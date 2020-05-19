EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:29, 19 May 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstanis urged to stay home at Laylat al-Qadr

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan addressed Muslims of Kazakhstan to observe Laylat al-Qadr from their homes, its official website reads.

    Despite the lifting of the state of emergency in Kazakhstan the pandemic still poses threat. It means all should observe quarantine regulations, safety measures.

    The Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan bans temporarily daily prayers, Friday and Taraweeh prayers to prevent spread of coronavirus.

    This year Laylat al-Qadr falls on May 19. The mosque is open to public from 07:00 a.m. to 08:00 p.m.

    Prayers and lectures are to be held today online.


    Tags:
    Religion
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!