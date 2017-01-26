Kazakhstanis urged to submit proposals on amendments to Constitution

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Citizens of Kazakhstan are welcome to submit proposals to the amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan suggested by President Nursultan Nazarbayev on Wednesday (January 25), Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

The proposals will be accepted from January 26 until February 26, 2017 at the following address: The State and Legal Department of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ukimet Uiy, Yessil district, Astana 010000 Kazakhstan or at [email protected].



The draft of the constitutional amendments was published in the official mass media.