Kazakhstanis vie for chance to design National Brand logo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The best designers and image makers participate in the competition for the best design of the National Band launched by the Ministry of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

They all vie for a chance to win 5 million tenge (KZT). 966 applications with logo designs were summited to the organizing committee that selected 794 works for the next stage of the competition. Designers admitted to the second stage of the competition will be awarded with KZT 200.000 prizes and certificates of participation.







The design of the National Brand (№361) in the form of a diamond developed by Karina Babakanova stands out among other works.



"One has to work on this precious stone to make it shine. Kazakhstan is like a diamond, it gets brighter and stronger with years," Babakanova said at the presentation of her project.







The design №247 developed by Alyona Berezena titled "Constellation of impressions" in the form of a blue dove soaring in the sky as a symbol of peace and friendship and multinational Kazakhstan is very interesting as well. The bird carries a grain ear in its beak as a sign of prosperity and wellbeing of the Kazakh people.







Chingiz Tussupbayev put dombra in the center of his design №608 "With a great history to the rich future!" In his words, the logo symbolizes the history of Kazakhstan spanning many centuries up to this day, the rich culture of the Kazakh people and the foundation of the Kazakh Khanate.







Asset Aliyev's logo symbolizes urbanization and diversity of Kazakhstan's nature. He used ‘all colors of life' in the design because he believes that Kazakhstan has everything it needs - technologies, mineral wealth and good people.



"I've learnt about the competition by chance. I was listening to the radio and it hit me - I must participate. I had a lot of sketches and it was really hard to pick only one. I hope my design will be remembered," Aliyev said of his logo №744.







Kazinform designer Zhavdat Sametov also submitted his design of the National Brand for the competition. He called it "The Spirit of Freedom".



"My logo symbolizes the free and independent Kazakhstan. The golden eagle in the logo tries to approach the sun as Kazakhstan strives to new opportunities and overcomes difficulties to become one of the most developed countries in the world. The white color in the logo means that Kazakhstanis want to settle all conflicts in the world and build strong partnership with international community," Sametov explained the concept of the logo. His logo is №663.



You can vote for the best design of the National Brand by sending a text with the word ‘Brand' and the number of the logo to 1414. The voting is free of charge. You can vote only once.



The best 10 logos will be selected based on the results of the voting. Afterwards, the panel will choose the winner.