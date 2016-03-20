Kazakhstanis vote for future members of Majilis in Germany (PHOTO)

BERLIN. KAZINFORM - Two polling stations have been functioning at the Kazakh Embassy in Berlin and the Kazakh Consulate General in Frankfurt since early Sunday morning.

Citizens of Kazakhstan show up at the polling stations to cast in their votes. The voter turnout is quite high in both German cities.

According to chairman of one of the polling stations Dauren Karipov, as of 11:15 a.m. local time, 53% of people registered at the station voted in Berlin.

