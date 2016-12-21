Kazakhstanis warned against bath essence which killed 61 people in Russian Irkutsk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Consumers Rights Protection Committee warns Kazakhstanis against dangerous alcoholic products sold without any confirming documents, namely, alcohol-containing liquid Boyaryshnik (Hawthorn).

“The Consumers Rights Protection Committee of the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan cites Russian mass media and informs about facts of registration of mass poisoning of the citizens of Irkutsk. The incident occurred on December 17-18 and was caused by drinking Boyaryshnik liquid containing methyl alcohol (methanol). The number of people who died from poisoning has risen to 61 for now.

The Committee is concerned over the situation in Russia and calls the citizens of Kazakhstan to take precautions and be careful when buying alcohol-containing products and above-mentioned Boyaryshnik liquid. This liquid does not meet any safety requirements and must not be sold. Alcoholic beverages sold without any certificates can be dangerous to life and health,” a statement reads.