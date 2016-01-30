Kazakhstanis warned not to travel to 27 countries of world for Zika virus spread

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Consumers Rights Protection Committee informs, that according to the World Health Organization, Zika virus spread has been observed since April 2015 in Brazil first, then in other countries of the South America.

As of 27 January 2016, the infection was registered in 27 countries of the world of the North American, South American and Asia-Pacific region: Barbados, Bolivia, Brazil, Republic of Cape Verde, Columbia, Ecuador, Salvador, Fiji, French Guinea, Guadalupe, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, the Maldives, Martinique, Mexico, New Caledonia, Panama, Paraguay, Puerto Rico, Saint Martin, Samoa, Solomon Islands, the Republic of Suriname, Thailand, Venezuela.

Zika virus is transmitted by Aedesalbopictus and аegypti mosquitoes. The virus does not migrate between humans. The disease follows from 4 to 7 days in light or moderate clinical forms and ends with full recovery.

If a pregnant woman catches Zika virus in the first term of pregnancy, this can lead to embryonic abnormalities and even to microcephaly of the newborns.

The main symptoms of Zika infection are fever, exanthema, headache, sometimes nausea and vomiting.

There is no vaccine or treatment against Zika virus.

The Committee warns the residents of Kazakhstan, especially pregnant women, to take this information into account while planning their travelling and give up their trips when possible.