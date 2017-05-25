Kazakhstanis welcome to share their ideas on future of national economy - Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of National Economy Timur Suleimenov urged Kazakhstanis to share their ideas on how national economy should develop in the future, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We've launched The Box of Ideas section on the website of the ministry. Now Internet users can leave their ideas and proposals on the development of Kazakhstan's economy there. The idea to create this section came up after numerous meetings with experts, scientists and ordinary people who shared their thoughts on the situation in national economy and ways of its further development. All proposals will be reviewed by a team of experts of the ministry. The best and most constructive ones will be used in our work," Minister Suleimenov wrote in a Facebook post.



"The main goal of this initiative is to collect proposals and ideas that can help the ministry and the government in their work. I kindly invite everybody to join us," the post reads.