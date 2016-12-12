EN
    11:15, 12 December 2016

    Kazakhstanis win All-Russian Olympic Games on Programming

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan school children have become the winners of the 17th All-Russian team Olympic Games on programming.

    The team Almaty + Astana, Kazakh-Turkish Lyceum #1 team (Askhat Zhalgassov, Madibek Nurbakyt, Sanzhar Bidaybek) won first place. They solved 9 problems out of 11. The second place was taken "Intellectual + Specialized Educational Scientific Center of Moscow State University: Vova sleeps at home" (Moscow), the third place winner is "School of Programmers #1" (Mytishchi).

    "In total more than 200 teams participated in the competition. I would like to congratulate the children. Their participation is the indicator of their huge potential. Now the business and government are ought to implement their potential", -  Vice-Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Aslanbek Amrin shared his thought on his Facebook.

