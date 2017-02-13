Kazakhstanis win gold and silver of World Cup Short Track

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh short track skaters won gold and silver at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating in Minsk, Sports.kz reports.

Denis Nikisha and Abzal Azhgaliyev won gold and silver respectively in 500 meters race. Canadian Francois Hamelin was third. Nikisha clocked 41.219 seconds Azhgaliyev - 41.436, Hamelin - 41.473.

In women's 500 m, Korean Kim Ye Jin was first (43.842), Italian Arianna Fontana - second (43.959), Dutch Yara Van Kerkhof - third (44.093).