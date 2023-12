ULAN BATOR. KAZINFORM - The Asian youth boxing championship has come to its end in Ulan Bator (Mongolia), Kazinform reported with the reference to Sports.kz.

The men's team of Kazakhstan won six gold medals. Thus, Muhammedsabyr Bazarbay uulu, Mahmud Sabyrkhan, Beibars Zheksen, Darkhan Duysebay, Togambay Sagyndyk and Amanat Sabyrgali became the champions of the tournament.