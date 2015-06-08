EN
    20:48, 08 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstanis won 4 gold medals at Asian chess championship among school students

    ASTAHA. KAZINFORM - The Asian chess championship took place in Singapore since May 31 through June 7. The event brought together a lot of participants from many countries.

    Representatives from China, India, New Zealand, Australia and other island states in the Asian region participated in the championship.

    Our country was represented in all age categories from 7 to 17 years. Children's chess is now associated with success in Kazakhstan.

    As a result of the championship, Kazakhstanis won eight medals and four of them are gold.

    Amina Kairbekova from Astana and Nurgali Nazerke from Kyzylorda won all the chess games in their age categories. Besides, Amina has become an all-around champion in her age category.

