    09:58, 13 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstanis won two gold and two silver medals in Serbia

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The fourth tournament called "Golden glove" has finished in Serbia. Young boxers from 23 world countries took part in the tournament.

    Boxers from the youth national team of Kazakhstan represented the country in the tournament. They tournament turned out to be successful for Kazakhstani young boxers.

    Thus, in the 52 kg category, Mazur Stoyan and Aidos Arapov met in the finals and M. Stoyan won the bout. The other Kazakhstani finals featured Khassen Azizbekov and Sabyrzhan Abilov in the 60 kg category. Azizbekov won the gold medal, Sports.kz informs.

