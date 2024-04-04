Kazakhstan’s Abiba Abuzhakynova retains her 3rd spot in Olympic ranking

Kazakhstani judoka Abiba Abuzhakynova retained her third spot with a total of 4,576 points in the -48kg Olympic Ranking, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

Topping the ranking is Assunta Scutto of Italy scoring a total of 5,645 points. Coming in second is Japanese Natsumi Tsunoda with 5,200 points.

With a total of 5,184 points, Kazakhstani Abiba Abuzhakynova is the world’s no. 4 judoka in the category of -48kg.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan’s judo player Abiba Abuzhakynova claimed bronze at the Antalya Grand Slam 2024 in Türkiye