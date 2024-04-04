EN
    14:50, 04 April 2024

    Kazakhstan’s Abiba Abuzhakynova retains her 3rd spot in Olympic ranking

    judo
    Photo: Olympic.kz

    Kazakhstani judoka Abiba Abuzhakynova retained her third spot with a total of 4,576 points in the -48kg Olympic Ranking, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Topping the ranking is Assunta Scutto of Italy scoring a total of 5,645 points. Coming in second is Japanese Natsumi Tsunoda with 5,200 points.

    With a total of 5,184 points, Kazakhstani Abiba Abuzhakynova is the world’s no. 4 judoka in the category of -48kg.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan’s judo player Abiba Abuzhakynova claimed bronze at the Antalya Grand Slam 2024 in Türkiye

