    18:17, 27 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Adilbek Mussin swims to 100m butterfly bronze in Hangzhou

    Adilbek Mussin
    Photo: Olympic.kz

    Kazakhstani swimmer Adilbek Mussin brought Kazakhstan another bronze medal at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan. 

    Mussin was the third to clock the distance in 51.86 in the Men’s 100m Butterfly event.

    Japanese swimmer Katsuhiro Matsumoto grabbed gold at 51.13. Finishing second was Chinese Changhao Wang at 51.24.

    Recall that Adilbek Mussin captured bronze at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

