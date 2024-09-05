Akmaral Nauatbek wins 2nd Paralympic gold medal for Kazakhstan

Kazakhstani Akmaral Nauatbek claimed a gold medal in the women -48 kg J2 para judo event at the Paralympic Games 2024 in Paris, France, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

Kazakhstan’s para judoka Akmaral Nauatbek defeated Sandrine Martinet of France by ippon in the women -48 kg J2 final bout at the Paris Paralympics.

Akmaral Nauatbek made history to become the first Olympic para judo champion of Kazakhstan.

Previously, it was reported that Kazakhstani para swimmer Amir Muratbekov advanced to the Paris Paralympics final.

Kazakhstan, currently, sits at the 33rd place in the overall medal standings at the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in Paris, with two gold, one silver and one bronze medals.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani powerlifter David Degtyarev secured a gold medal in the men’s 54 kg para powerlifting finals at the now-running Summer Paralympic Games 2024 in Paris, France.