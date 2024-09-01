Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina advances at US Open 2024

Kazakhstan’s top doubles player Anna Danilina reached Round of 16 of the US Open 2024 women’s doubles tournament, Sports.kz reports.

Danilia paired with Russian Irina Khromacheva upset the American duo of Caroline Dolehide and Desirae Krawczyk 6-3, 6-4 in the second round of the US Open women’s doubles tournament. The Kazakh-Russian tandem is to take on Olivia Nicholls of Britain and Tereza Mihalíková of Slovakia in Round of 16 of the tournament.

Kazakhstan’s top doubles player Anna Danilina is placed 48th in the WTA Doubles Ranking.