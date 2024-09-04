Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina lost at 2024 US Open quarterfinals

Kazakh tennis player Anna Danilina teamed with Russia’s Irina Khromacheva lost to Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko in the ladies’ doubles quarterfinals match at the ongoing 2024 US Open. Their clash lasted for 1 hour and 46 minutes, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

On their route to the doubles quarterfinals, Anna Danilina and Irina Khromacheva defeated Tyra Grant and Iva Jovic 7:6, 5:7, 6:2, the duo of Caroline Dolehide and Desirae Krawczyk 6:3, 6:4, and Tereza Mihalikova and Olivia Nicholls 6:4, 6:4.

Anna Danilina is the No.1 doubles tennis player of Kazakhstan ranking 48th in the world.