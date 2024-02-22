Kazakhstan’s Bublik cruises past Fucsovics to Qatar ExxonMobil Open quarterfinal

World №21 Alexander Bublik has had a good start at the ATP250 Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation (KTF).

Alexander Bublik seeded 4th at the tournament outlasted Hungarian Marton Fucsovics in three sets 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the second round match taking their head to head rivalry to 4-0. During the match Bublik fired five aces and made six double faults.

He is set to face Aussie Alexei Popyrin in the quarterfinal match.

The tournament in Doha slated to run through February 24 boasts a prize fund of over $1,3 million.