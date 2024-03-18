Kazakhstan’s Bublik gets career-high ATP ranking

Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan climbed two spots up to a career-high ranking in the updated ATP Singles Rankings, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Sports.kz.

Currently Alexander Bublik is placed 18th in the world. The Kazakhstani reached the third round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells where he was defeated by Aussie Alex De Minaur.

Another representative of Kazakhstan Alexander Shevchenko lost 7 spots to land the 58th line. Unlike Shevchenko, Mikhail Kukushkin rose one spot up to №139. Denis Yevseyev fell four spots down to №184. Beibit Zhukayev preserved the 191st spot.

Serb Novak Djokovic tops the ATP Singles Rankings with 9,725 points. Coming in second is Carlos Alcaraz with 8,805 points. Italian Jannik Sinner is ranked third in the world.

As for the ATP Doubles Rankings, American Austin Krajicek elbowed aside Indian Rohan Bopanna and Aussie Matthew Ebden to rise to the top spot.

Kazakhstan’s Aleksandr Nedovyesov slid one spot down to №46, while Andrey Golubev retained the 71st line.