EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:21, 18 March 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Bublik gets career-high ATP ranking

    Alexander Bublik
    Photo credit: Sports.kz

    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan climbed two spots up to a career-high ranking in the updated ATP Singles Rankings, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Currently Alexander Bublik is placed 18th in the world. The Kazakhstani reached the third round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells where he was defeated by Aussie Alex De Minaur.

    Another representative of Kazakhstan Alexander Shevchenko lost 7 spots to land the 58th line. Unlike Shevchenko, Mikhail Kukushkin rose one spot up to №139. Denis Yevseyev fell four spots down to №184. Beibit Zhukayev preserved the 191st spot.

    Serb Novak Djokovic tops the ATP Singles Rankings with 9,725 points. Coming in second is Carlos Alcaraz with 8,805 points. Italian Jannik Sinner is ranked third in the world.

    As for the ATP Doubles Rankings, American Austin Krajicek elbowed aside Indian Rohan Bopanna and Aussie Matthew Ebden to rise to the top spot.

    Kazakhstan’s Aleksandr Nedovyesov slid one spot down to №46, while Andrey Golubev retained the 71st line.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Alexander Bublik ATP
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Author
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!