Kazakhstan’s Bublik retains his position in ATP Rankings

Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik retains his 18th position in the updated ATP Singles Rankings, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

Novak Djokovic holds No.1 spot in the ATP Rankings, followed by Jannik Sinner of Italy and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain.

Kazakhstani Alexander Shevchenko climbed four spots to rank 59th, while Mikhail Kukushkin rose three spots to stand 129th in the world. Beibit Zhukayev went up seven spots and is placed 182nd, while Denis Yevseyev ranks 184th.

Aleksandr Nedovyesov went two spots down to 42nd in the ATP Doubles Rankings, while Andrei Golubev fell 10 positions to 88th.