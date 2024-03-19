EN
    Kazakhstan’s Bublik soars to World No.18

    Kazakhstan’s Bublik soars to World No.18
    Photo credit: Kazakh Tennis Federaion

    The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) released an updated ranking of the best male tennis players, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh Tennis Federation.

    Kazakhstan's No.1 tennis player climbed two spots to rank 18th in the world, and Alexander Shevchenko rose to World No. 58. Mikhail Kukushkin is 139th, while  Denis Yevseyev lost four spots to hold 184th place. Beibut Zhukayev retained his position standing 191th, and Dmitry Popko is World No.250.

    In the Men’s Doubles Rankings Aleksandr Nedovyesov wend on spot down to stand 46th.

