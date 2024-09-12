Kazakhstan’s budget deficit to make 2.7% of GDP in 2025

The Kazakh Majilis debated the 2025-2027 draft republican budget. Vice Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan Abzal Beissenbekuly said the budget deficit will make 2.7% of GDP in 2025 amd 1.9% in 2027, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Budget revenues excluding transfers are projected to hit 16.6 trillion tenge or 73% of the total revenues.

He stressed the budget remains socially oriented. 9.8 trillion tenge will be spent for the social sphere in 2025 that is 794 billion tenge more compared to the current year. 6 trillion tenge will be allocated for social payments.

Education expenditures will grow by 116 billion tenge against the last year to exceed 1 trillion tenge.

7.4 trillion tenge or nearly 30% of all budget expenses will be spent for supporting the regions.

Budget expenditures will increase by 484 billion tenge in 2025 with 2.7 trillion channeled for public debt management.